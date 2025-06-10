Ctg airport: Passengers forced to walk on taxiway as boarding bridge out of order

Passengers on international routes at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport have been forced to walk to the terminal as one of the two boarding bridges remains out of service.

According to airport sources, the boarding bridge at International Arrival Gate No. 4 has been out of order for the past four days.

Meanwhile, Hajj return flights are set to arrive at the airport from June 17.

Md Ibrahim Khalil, spokesperson and public relations officer of Shah Amanat International Airport Authority, told The Daily Star that both boarding bridges were installed in 2001.

"They have been in service for 24 years and are occasionally repaired when they break down," he said.

Officials from various airlines, speaking to The Daily Star on condition of anonymity, said that when two large flights arrive around the same time, passengers from one flight are allowed to use the only functioning boarding bridge, while those from the other are forced to walk to the terminal building.

This situation has continued for the past four days, with no visible action from the airport authorities, they said.

"After a long journey, passengers have to walk to the terminal under intense sunlight, which is highly inconvenient," said a passenger from a Bangladesh Biman's BG 138 flight from Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Authorities have stated that work is underway to install a new boarding bridge.