Ctg airport health official held with four gold bars

Customs officials yesterday arrested a health officer of Chattogram airport and recovered four gold bars from his possession.

The arrestee, MZA Sharif, works at the Emergency Medical Services Department of the airport, said Assistant Commissioner of Custom House Alif Rahman Nirvul.

To smuggle the gold, the doctor allegedly used the VIP channel pretending to provide emergency medical care to one of the passengers, Md Alauddin, of a flight arriving from the UAE, he said.

Based on a tip-off, customs officials monitored the doctor's moves for the past few days and arrested him yesterday.

"Legal action is being taken against the passenger and the doctor," he said.

Following the incident, Sharif got suspended and the DGHS formed a two-member probe committee to investigate the incident, said officials.