‘CSA will be repealed’

All black laws to be struck down in phases, says law adviser

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said the government will scrap the controversial Cyber Security Act and formulate a new one to ensure citizens' safety in cyberspace.

"All black laws will be repealed in phases in order to make the people of Bangladesh free," he told a discussion at Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

He said these after other discussants -- mostly legal experts, rights activists, academics, and journalists -- urged him to get rid of the "repressive" law.

Prof Asif said it was not possible for the interim government to do anything about those who were convicted in CSA cases during the Awami League regime, even if the court acted as per the will of those in power.

In such cases, a convict must appeal to the authorities concerned with the government to have their sentence cancelled, he added.

Information Adviser Nahid Islam said the Digital Security Act and the CSA were misused as political tools.

"No amount of amendments to the Cyber Security Act will be enough because people have trauma associated with it. The law must be scrapped. But what will happen until the law is gone? Two cases have been filed under this act against individuals who made comments about us. We are embarrassed. A move must be made so that no more cases are filed under this act," he added.

The Sheikh Hasina-led parliament passed the Cyber Security Bill on September 13 last year, replacing the Digital Security Act, 2018. Both laws are widely criticised at home and abroad.

Former law minister Anisul Huq, now in jail, told the parliament on June 5 last year that 7,001 cases were filed under the Digital Security Act across the country as of January 31, 2023.

On September 20 last year, the Editors' Council in a statement expressed grave concern about the Cyber Security Act, saying that it gave police the power to search and arrest journalists without a warrant.

The law curtails freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom, said the statement, adding that the act would become a weapon to repress journalists and muzzle the press.

The interim government recently decided to withdraw the cases filed over someone's speech.