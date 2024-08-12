CSA clauses that threaten freedom of expression to be reconsidered: Nahid

The Cyber Security Act came into effect last year, replacing the controversial Digital Security Act

Different clauses of the Cyber Security Act (CSA) that pose threats to freedom of expression will be reconsidered, said Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Advisor Nahid Islam today.

"In our primary discussion, we have said that the clauses of Cyber Security Act that draw criticism will have to be reconsidered,"

He made this statement on Monday following a meeting with ICT Division officials in Agargaon, Dhaka.

"We will sit with the law ministry and even if the law remains, it will not hinder freedom of expression."

CSA, which came into effect in 2023, has generated significant concern regarding its potential impact on freedom of expression in the country.

The act replaced the much-criticised Digital Security Act of 2018, but many of the controversial provisions have been retained or rephrased, raising questions about its implications for journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens.