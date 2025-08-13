‘Crushed by debt and despair’: Mother, daughter end lives in Cumilla

Widow was sole earner of the family

A mother and daughter died after ingesting poison in Jalalpur village in Burichang upazila of Cumilla.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 am at their home today. The deceased were identified as Nomita Rani Pal, 42, and her daughter Tonni Rani Pal, 18.

According to neighbours, Nomita was the widow of Jibon Chandra Pal and mother of three daughters. Two of her daughters were married, while the youngest, Tonni, was a student. Nomita was the sole earner of the family, working at the local Debpur Spinning Mill.

However, she had been ill for the past two months and was not able to work. Unable to cope with poverty, mounting debt, and prolonged illness, the mother and daughter reportedly took their own lives, neighbours said.

They were declared dead at the Cumilla Medical College Hospital, after the neighbours rushed them to the hospital. The bodies were later brought back home.

Inspector Shahidullah Pradhan of Debpur Police Outpost said, "Upon receiving the news, we went to the scene at 2:30pm and prepared the inquest reports."

Officer-in-Charge of Burichang Police Station, Mohammad Azizul Haque, said, "The bodies have been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. An unnatural death case will be filed."