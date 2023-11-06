Crude bomb-like objects found at DU washroom

Two crude bomb-like objects were recovered from a washroom on the ground floor at Dhaka University's Faculty of Arts building this morning.

Members of a special action group of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's CTTC unit recovered the two objects around 10:15am, our DU correspondent reports.

Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

The OC said, "We were informed by the DU authorities about the matter."

"It can be said after tests of the objects whether those were crude bombs or not," he added.

DU Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman did not answer when called on his mobile phone.