Crown Princess visits Rohingya camps

UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden yesterday visited Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar.

The princess, who arrived in Bangladesh on March 18 on a four-day visit, also saw UNDP disaster risk management initiatives focusing on nature-based solutions to landslides.

"Her visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the complex challenges faced by vulnerable communities," said UNDP in a statement.

Princess Victoria also visited the government's Khurushkul Ashrayan Housing Project Site in Cox's Bazar, which seeks to provide sustainable housing for climate-displaced individuals.

She also visited Hatiya, a climate-vulnerable island in the Bay of Bengal, to learn about the unique challenges faced by its inhabitants.

Accompanying the princess were Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of External Relations and Advocacy at UNDP, and Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell.