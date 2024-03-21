Bangladesh
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:21 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Crown Princess visits Rohingya camps

DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:21 AM

UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden yesterday visited Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar.

The princess, who arrived in Bangladesh on March 18 on a four-day visit, also saw UNDP disaster risk management initiatives focusing on nature-based solutions to landslides.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Her visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the complex challenges faced by vulnerable communities," said UNDP in a statement.

Princess Victoria also visited the government's Khurushkul Ashrayan Housing Project Site in Cox's Bazar, which seeks to provide sustainable housing for climate-displaced individuals.

She also visited Hatiya, a climate-vulnerable island in the Bay of Bengal, to learn about the unique challenges faced by its inhabitants.

Accompanying the princess were Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of External Relations and Advocacy at UNDP, and Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
লালমনি এক্সপ্রেস
|বাংলাদেশ

নাটোরে লালমনি এক্সপ্রেসের ইঞ্জিন বিকল, আড়াই ঘণ্টা পর রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক

নাটোরে লালমনি এক্সপ্রেসের ইঞ্জিন বিকল হয়ে উত্তরাঞ্চলের সঙ্গে সারা দেশের ট্রেন যোগাযোগ আড়াই ঘণ্টা বন্ধ ছিল। রাত সাড়ে ১০টার দিকে আব্দুলপুর থেকে উদ্ধারকারী ট্রেন এসে বিকল ইঞ্জিনটি উদ্ধার করার পর রেল...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অগ্নি নিরাপত্তা নেই, ধানমন্ডি হকার্স মার্কেটকে ‘অত্যধিক ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ’ ঘোষণা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification