Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in Khulna on short visit

United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden reached Khulna's Koyra upazila this morning.

A helicopter carrying her landed at Nayani Ground in Gilabari area of Moheshwaripur union parishad under the upazila around 8:00am, reports our local correspondent quoting Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Koyra Police Station.

After visiting six places in stages, she will go to Kapotakkho College Ground around noon, before leaving Koyra from the helipad from there.

To ensure the royal guest's safety during the visit, 1,600 policemen have been deployed in 500 spots, the OC said, adding that a number of law enforcement organisations, including Rab, BGB, army, navy, air force, and coast guard, are also on high alert.

Two helipads have also been constructed to make her arrival and departure easier.

As per the Khulna District Administration, the visit will focus on addressing the climate situation in the coastal region, observing the locals' living standards, gender equality, digitisation efforts of the Maharajpur and Maheshwaripur union parishads in the upazila, the opening of the Madinabad Smart Post Centre, the advancement of SDG implementation, and two areas that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Khandaker Yasir Arefin, deputy commissioner of Khulna said, "As a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), she is visiting some places in Koyra, a coastal region adjacent to the Sundarbans."