Cross-border trade at stake

Rampant sand extraction from the Manu river in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila has significantly compromised the structural stability of Chatla Manu bridge.

The bridge, stretching 60 metres across the river on Chatlapur Checkpost-Shamshernagar road in Sharifpur union, was constructed by Roads and Highways Department to serve as a key connectivity link for cross-border trade between Bangladesh and India.

However, due to continuous sand extraction close to the bridge, it has become susceptible to damage, which would in turn adversely affect the trade activity on the route.

The Deputy Commissioner's office in Moulvibazar leases the "balu mahal" (a designated place for lifting sand) in Chatlaghat of Manu river every year. At present, a contractor named Platinum Business Consortium has the contract for the balu mahal's lease for Tk 1,08,00,000 for one year.

Locals complained that the lessee has been extracting sand with four or more dredger machines within one kilometre of the bridge, violating rules.

Contacted, Jewel Mia, an associate of the lessee, said they are extracting sand following rules.

"A total of 37 acres of sand has been permitted by the DC office to be extracted from Chatlaghat. The bridge also falls within this area. We are protecting the bridge and lifting sand from a distance of 500 metres," he said.

However, as per rules, no sand can be extracted within one kilometre of the river on either side of a bridge.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw the lessee company has been lifting sand with dredgers and storing it in the wharf near the bridge before transporting sand to different places with overloaded trucks.

With sand being extracted from the vicinity of the bridge, its structures are at risk of significant damage, while the overloaded trucks are causing damage to roads and embankments.

On July 22 last year, locals formed a human chain demanding the authorities protect the bridge and embankment.

"Last July, I filed a complaint on behalf of locals to the Moulvibazar DC's office regarding the sand extraction flouting rules," said Sharifpur UP chairman Md Khalilur Rahman.

"Later, officials of Kulaura upazila administration visited the site and instructed the lessees to remove the illegal dredger machine from under the bridge," he added.

Contacted, Kulaura upazila assistant commissioner (Land) Md Mehedi Hasan said, "Based on complaints from locals, I visited the site twice and sent an investigation report to the DC's office. They then removed the illegal dredger machine from under the bridge. If sand mining is seen again, administrative action will be taken against the lessee."

"Next steps will be taken after inspecting the bridge," said Kaushar Hamid, executive engineer of RHD in Moulvibazar.

If the sand is being extracted disregarding the rules, appropriate action will be taken against the lessee, said Kulaura UNO Mahmudur Rahman Mamun.