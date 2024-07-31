Crops worth Tk 63cr damaged in Sirajganj flood

Crops worth around Tk 63 crore have been damaged in the ongoing flood in Sirajganj district, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

The damaged crops are of different varieties including paddy, jute, pulses, vegetables, banana, and green chili, among others.

"The floodwaters inundated 6,525 hectares of cropland across the district's five upazilas since early this month. Even though water started receding since mid-July, crops on at least 3,185 hectares of land were completely damaged," said Babul Kumar Sutradhar, deputy director of DAE in Sirajganj.

"The estimated damage to crops is worth Tk 62.78 crore," he also said.

"I had cultivated pulses on 4 bighas of land, which was not ready for harvest when floodwaters inundated the cropland, and hence all of it was damaged," said Afsar Bhuiyan, a farmer of Bonnir Char (shoal) under Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

Mazeda Khatun of Kawakola village had cultivated jute on 10 bighas of land after taking a loan of Tk 20,000.

"All the jute saplings were damaged in the flood. I am now worried how to pay back the loan, and whether I will be able to cultivate the land again in Bangla 'Kartik' month after floodwaters recede completely," she said.

Many other farmers across the vast shoal areas in the district faced a similar plight.

Babul Kumar said they have listed the names of flood-affected farmers to provide them support including seeds in the upcoming crop season.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board, Jamuna's water has been receding since July 14 and is now flowing below danger level.

"A total of 336 sq km area across 34 unions in five upazilas of Sirajganj has been submerged under floodwaters. Many shoal areas are still inundated and may remain so longer," said Md Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of BWDB in Sirajganj.