Crimes against humanity: ‘Being forced to rush the trials’

ICT chief prosecutor fears next govt may not continue trials

International Crimes Tribunal's Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam yesterday said they are being forced to rush the trials of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising, as well as enforced disappearances perpetrated under the Awami League regime.

And this is happening amid fears that the next government may not continue the trials, he added.

Tajul also expressed his apprehension that the next government, which is expected to be formed after the February election, may not continue with the current prosecution team.

"The concern is that elections are due in February, and a new government will take office. If it does not carry these trials forward, [the process may stall]. That is why I am being forced to rush … to see how much can be done before February.

"As a result, I may not be able to carry out this work as precisely as it should be done," he said.

Tajul made the remarks at a discussion titled "On the Road to Accountability: Commemorating the Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances". The event was jointly organised by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIED) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances at a city hotel.

He said, "The extent of enforced disappearances is enormous. Neither the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances nor we have been given the time necessary to carry out these trials properly. If we cannot, at least, file the charge sheets, it will be a major failure. Look, there are more than 1,800 cases of enforced disappearances, each with multiple layers. Is it realistically possible to investigate them all thoroughly in just a few months? Practically, no."

The chief prosecutor added, "Whoever comes to power next must understand why this process must continue. If they fail to grasp that, there could be no greater misfortune for the nation."

Highlighting the government's role, he said authorities are working to establish a robust accountability mechanism to prevent future cases of enforced disappearance.

"As long as we are in charge and our conscience is alive, we will continue our work according to the law."

He further said the identity of a criminal is only that of a criminal, irrespective of rank, position, or office. "Those who protect criminals are obstructing justice, which is legally a crime."

Speaking at the event, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul assured the commission that cases lacking concrete evidence would be withdrawn, except those related to militancy or terrorism.

He said the government is committed to establishing a stronger accountability mechanism and addressing the concerns of the victim families, reports UNB.

"As far as enforced disappearances are concerned, we need to take a tougher position," he said.

Regarding the draft Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Ordinance 2025, the law adviser stated that the interim government is expediting the law's enactment, as investigative responsibility for enforced disappearances will be transferred to the National Human Rights Commission.

"So, we have to draft another law on the human rights commission. If we do not establish a human rights commission and a commission on forced disappearances, can we leave it to the next government? We can't," he added.

Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman noted that despite substantial evidence, several obstacles remain, and the commission's struggle is ongoing.

CIED Chief Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury described enforced disappearance as more terrifying than death and emphasised the need for institutional reforms and amendments to strengthen the judicial system in curbing human rights abuses.

Nabila Idris, a member of CIED, presented the keynote paper, which outlined how disappearances were carried out, how many people were disappeared, where they were kept, what types of cases were filed against them, and how evidence and sites were destroyed after August 5.