Cricketers busy with making money than performing: HC

Captain Shakib Al Hasan leads a dejected Bangladesh team out of the ground following their seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan – their sixth defeat in seven matches in the ongoing World Cup – at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31,, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

The High Court today said the performance of the country's cricket team has deteriorated as the cricketers are focusing on earning money through businesses instead of playing the game.

They must be sincere and focus on their performances in order to improve the sport, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah made the comments during the hearing of a writ petition.

The HC bench issued a rule asking the Bangladesh Cricket Board to explain in 10 days why it should not be directed to file a complaint with the International Cricket Council and ask it to strike off former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis's name from its list of international cricket commentators for badly criticising Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Waqar, a commentator in the ongoing World Cup, criticised Shakib for appealing for a timed-out dismissal against Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews during Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC world cup cricket in Delhi on November 6.

The bench issued the rule following the writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Waliur Rahman Khan seeking necessary directives.

The court fixed November 19 for holding the hearing on the rule, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy told The Daily Star.

Advocate Waliur Rahman Khan told The Daily Star that Waqar Younis has reportedly criticised Shakib Al Hasan after the dismissal of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews, saying "Good for nothing: Si Si Sakib: What has he done! It is only possible for Shakib", which is derogatory and violation of the ICC rules.

Assistant Attorney General Selim Azad represented the state during the hearing.