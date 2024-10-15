Create ‘safe zone’ for the displaced people in Rakhine

Yunus urges UN to find ways to support them

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in a meeting with Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, at the former’s Tejgaon office yesterday. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has proposed creating a "safe zone guaranteed by the UN" for the displaced people in Myanmar's Rakhine State and finding ways to support them.

"This will be the best way to get aid to them," he said when Thomas Andrews, Special Rapporteur of the UN on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, called on the chief adviser at his Tejgaon office yesterday.

Professor Yunus said it could be a "good beginning" to resolving the crisis in Rakhine and that it can prevent thousands of new refugees from entering Bangladesh, according to a statement by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Andrews said at least 3.1 million people have been displaced in Myanmar, including hundreds of thousands in Rakhine State, where insurgent groups have been fighting against the Myanmar military for years.

He said in recent weeks some 30,000 Rohingyas have fled their homes in Rakhine and entered Bangladesh, which is already hosting more than a million Rohingya people in camps in the country's southeastern coastal district, Cox's Bazar.

Special Rapporteur Andrews appreciated the chief adviser for his three-point proposals on the Rohingya crisis, which were floated on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York last month.

He said the violence in Rakhine state has created an "enormous crisis" in the state, and humanitarian aid is urgently needed for the displaced and starving people, including that of Rohingyas.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus suggested talks with the international community, including ASEAN, over the violence and displaced people in Rakhine.

He also sought support from the Special Rapporteur to expedite the resettlement of thousands of Rohingya refugees to a third country.

The investigations of the International Crimes Tribunal into the atrocities committed against the Rohingya in 2017 and the recent student-led revolution in Bangladesh were also discussed during the meeting.

YUNUS SEEKS MORE TURKISH INVESTMENT

Prof Yunus called for increased Turkish investment in Bangladesh, asserting that the country is now "ready for business" and urging both nations to fully explore the potential of their bilateral ties.

"We should give a big effort," Yunus remarked during a courtesy visit by the Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ramis Sen, at the chief adviser's office in Tejgaon yesterday.

Discussions between the two leaders touched on strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, and defence, as well as addressing the Rohingya crisis and enhancing student exchange programs between the two nations.

Prof Yunus lauded Turkey's humanitarian response to the recent floods in Bangladesh and its ongoing support for Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country. He also acknowledged the recent visit of a Turkish official delegation aimed at boosting trade and business relations.

In return, the Turkish envoy expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for its solidarity with Turkey during last year's earthquake, when the country sent around 10,000 tents for the victims.

Ramis Sen conveyed an invitation from Ankara for Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming World Halal Summit and a ministerial-level meeting in Istanbul. He also said the presence of a Turkish delegation currently in Bangladesh to explore new business opportunities and support the interim government's reform initiatives.

Another Turkish team, according to the ambassador, had earlier provided humanitarian aid to flood-affected regions in Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, and Cumilla during recent floods in southeast Bangladesh.

The Turkish envoy further noted that bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at $1.1 billion but stressed there is significant potential for expanding exports from both sides. He stressed the importance of a high-level business delegation visiting Turkey to engage with Turkish business leaders and officials.

The Turkish trade minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh in December, he added.