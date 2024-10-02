Speakers urge govt; demand formation of dedicated commission

A government-level commission is needed to create an elderly-friendly society, said participants at a roundtable yesterday.

With Bangladesh's elderly population rising, so too are their sufferings, as the country's healthcare system remains ill-equipped to meet their needs, they said.

"A dedicated commission should review national policies and provide recommendations to protect elderly rights and improve their quality of life," said Jiban Kanai Das, country director of the Sir William Beveridge Foundation.

The event, held in the capital to mark International Day of Older Persons, was jointly organised by the All Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, Daffodil International University, and the Daffodil Family.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to a caretaker government, stressed the need to raise awareness among both younger and older generations.

"Caregivers must be properly trained, and medical devices are crucial for supporting the elderly," he said. He urged a change in mindset, calling for the elderly to develop self-identity rather than feeling helpless.

Harun-Ar-Rashid, former chief of army staff, highlighted that the issues faced by the elderly must be recognised as genuine problems.

He suggested university students should be involved in finding solutions.

Prof M Shamsher Ali, former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Open University, pointed to the media's role in promoting an elderly-friendly society.

Brig Gen (retd) Jalal Uddin, medical advisor to Grameen Telecom Trust, said family members must instill a sense of responsibility in children toward their elders.

Fazlul Haque, secretary general of the Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, said healthcare remains the biggest issue for the elderly, as many hospitals fail to provide proper services.

Sharifa Begum, senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, called for improving the financial conditions of the elderly and establishing separate zones in hospitals and public transport for them.

Neglecting the elderly, she warned, will not benefit society.

Feroze Quader, president of the Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh, said caregiving institutions should prioritise compassion over profit.

Nahid Ferdous, a law professor at Bangladesh Open University, also spoke.