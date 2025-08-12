CPJ calls on govt to thoroughly investigate journalist’s killing in Gazipur

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on the Bangladeshi authorities to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the brutal killing of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin and bring all those responsible to justice.

Tuhin, a staff reporter for the Bangla-language daily Protidiner Kagoj in Gazipur, was chased and hacked to death by a group of armed assailants around 8:00pm on August 7, according to multiple news reports and his outlet.

"We condemn the killing of Bangladeshi journalist Tuhin, who was attacked while carrying out his work," said CPJ Regional Director Beh Lih Yi.

"Authorities must identify and prosecute everyone responsible for this brutal attack and take urgent, concrete measures to ensure journalists in Bangladesh can work freely and without fear."

Citing CCTV footage and witness accounts, Protidiner Kagoj reported that shortly before the attack, Tuhin had been filming an incident in which several armed men attempted to assault a man following a dispute with a woman.

Police told the outlet they believe Tuhin was targeted because he recorded the incident on his phone.

According to Protidiner Kagoj, after the assailants spotted him filming, they ordered him to delete the video. Tuhin refused and identified himself as a journalist.

CCTV footage shows the men chased him into a nearby tea shop and killed him with machetes, Prothom Alo reported.

Police have detained and are interrogating five suspects, Protidiner Kagoj said.

Police spokesperson Enamul Haque Sagor did not respond to CPJ's emailed request for comment.

Over the past year, journalists in Bangladesh have faced a spate of violence, threats, and jailings. Since 1992, 26 journalists in the country have been killed for their work.