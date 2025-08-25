Cox’s Bazar can’t bear further pressure: speakers

Local and national organisations, along with humanitarian actors, have called for a clear roadmap for Rohingya repatriation, warning that Cox's Bazar cannot bear further pressure as Bangladesh marks the eighth anniversary of the Rohingya influx.

The appeal came at a webinar on "Rohingya crisis and sustainable solution" organised by COAST Foundation and the Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF) yesterday.

The event was moderated by COAST Director Mustafa Kamal Akand and CCNF Member Secretary Jahangir Alam.

Speakers included refugee expert Gawhar Nayeem Wara, Whykong Union Parishad Chairman Noor Ahmad Anwari, Advocate Saki A Kawsar, Palongkhali Union's Mojaffar Ahamed, journalist Imam Khair, Save the Cox's Bazar Chairman Tauhid Belal, AGRAJATRA's Mohammad Helal Uddin, and NGO Platform representatives Amir Hossen and Sukarna Abdullah.

Gawhar Nayeem Wara said progress will be limited unless Rohingyas are recognised as refugees with rights.

"Education is a fundamental right of Rohingya children that cannot be denied," he noted, urging the use of local resources in aid operations and a concrete repatriation roadmap.

Presenting the keynote, COAST's Assistant Director Shahinur Islam warned that 1.15 million Rohingyas remain fully dependent on aid. With recent funding cuts, humanitarian assistance has shrunk, threatening both refugees and host communities.

He also called for accountability of Myanmar's military over genocide and crimes against humanity.

Speakers highlighted deteriorating law and order and worsening camp security.

Advocate Saki A Kawsar alleged Rohingya involvement in drug and human trafficking, calling for a separate court.

Noor Ahmad Anwari said aid allocation for host communities was not working and urged an employment policy for locals.

Mojaffar Ahamed warned that children born during the 2017 influx now have major needs.

Others, including Mohammad Helal Uddin and Sukarna Abdullah, stressed food security, third-country resettlement, peaceful coexistence, skill development, and ASEAN's role in securing long-term solutions.