Cowhide price fixed at Tk 55 per sqft

The government yesterday set the price of salt-cured cowhides at Tk 55-60 per square foot (sqft) in the capital and Tk 50-55 per sqft outside the capital.

Last year, the price was Tk 50-55 per sqft in Dhaka and Tk 47-52 per sqft outside the capital.

The decision was made at a meeting at the secretariat to fix rawhide prices ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, when millions of cattle are sacrificed by the country's Muslim community as a part of their religious duties.

Eid-ul-Azha accounts for nearly half of the rawhides collected annually, providing key raw material for the billion-dollar export-earning leather and leather goods industry in Bangladesh.

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahim, chairman of the Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters' Association, announced the new rates with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Tito at the meeting.

According to the new rates, the lowest price per piece of cowhide has been fixed at Tk 1,200 in the capital and Tk 1,000 outside the capital.

Meanwhile, the price of castrated goat hides has been fixed at Tk 20-25 per sqft while the price of goat hides has been set at Tk 18-20 per sqft across the country this year.

"Around 1.7 crore animals are expected to be sacrificed across the country during this year's Eid-ul-Azha. Of the number, 55 lakh are cows and buffalos while the rest are castrated goats, goats, sheep, and other animals. Last year, 1.1 crore animals were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha," said Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin.

Mahin added that local exporters have been getting 15 to 20 percent lower prices from international buyers because of poor compliance in the tannery sector.

In the last few years, a large number of rawhides have been dumped in rivers or buried in the ground because seasonal traders at the grassroots level offered extremely low prices.

This happened because seasonal traders did not get money from the rawhide merchants as the merchants were not paid their arrears by the tanners.

"This year, such a situation will not take place as the tanners will pay their previous arrears timely to the merchants," said Selim.