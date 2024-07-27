Covering demo: Investigate killings of 3 journos

CPJ urges govt

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) yesterday called on Bangladesh authorities to investigate the killings of three journalists and other attacks on reporters covering deadly nationwide protests over government job quotas.

"CPJ is deeply disturbed by the killing of journalists Hasan Mehedi, Md Shakil Hossain, and Abu Taher Md Turab while they were reporting on the quota protests in Bangladesh," said CPJ Asia Programme Coordinator Beh Lih Yi, according to a report on its website.

"The Bangladesh government must hold to account those responsible for all assaults on journalists and fully restore internet and phone services to allow the free flow of information needed to cover matters of public interest," Yi added.

It said Bangladesh authorities imposed an internet shutdown and severely disrupted mobile data services on July 18. Broadband internet was partially restored in limited areas on Tuesday evening, but mobile services and social media remained blocked as of July 26.

CPJ also said it has confirmed attacks on 14 journalists and was continuing to investigate reports that dozens more have been assaulted either by police, protesters, or supporters of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League.

Of the 14, several required hospital treatment for injuries, including head wounds, it added.

Referring to various sources, including media reports, CPJ said Mehedi, a reporter for Dhaka Times, was fatally shot on July 18 while covering clashes in Jatrabari. Hossain, a correspondent for Daily Bhorer Awaj newspaper, was also killed on July 18 while reporting in Gazipur. Turab, a reporter for the Daily Jalalabad and Daily Naya Diganta, was killed when police allegedly fired on a procession of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party in northeast Sylhet city on July 19.

On July 18, protesters set fire to the headquarters of state-run Bangladesh Television in Dhaka, as well as several of the broadcaster's vehicles, when riot police retreated inside the premises, it added.