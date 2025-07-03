Courts must be freed from 'fascist' influence: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that genuine judicial independence cannot be achieved unless both the higher and lower courts are freed from what he described as "fascist influence".

"Keeping fascists entrenched in the judiciary, whether in higher or lower courts, will only allow them to reap the benefits of any reforms made in the name of judicial independence," he told reporters today after the ninth day of the second phase of dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

"Our position is clear: the higher and lower courts must be freed from fascists. Only then will an independent judiciary be truly effective," he said.

On the issue of purging the judiciary of "fascist" accomplices, Salahuddin said, "These fascists have unjustly convicted political leaders, activists, journalists, and people from all walks of life. We must ensure they are not protected. We want a judiciary that is free from their influence."

He also said, "Those who have merely been transferred or subjected to internal disciplinary actions, this is not enough. They must be held accountable through legal proceedings."

He added, "If you look closely, from district courts to the High Court, those aligned with the Awami League and even those accused of crimes against humanity are being granted bail with ease. Who is enabling this? It's the accomplices of these fascists embedded in the judiciary."

Regarding today's discussion with the NCC, Salahuddin said, "We have seen repeated misuse of the president's power of clemency. We have therefore agreed in principle that this power should be regulated by law. We also discussed whether a legal advisory council or board could be established, and whether guidelines and procedures could be formulated to govern how presidential clemency is granted."

On the issue of decentralising judicial power by setting up High Court benches in divisional level, Salahuddin said, "We want judicial services to reach the doorsteps of the people. That's why we support establishing High Court benches in divisional level. However, we also emphasised the need for consultation with the Supreme Court and chief justice before proceeding. If done properly, and if this proposal is reflected in the National Charter, we are willing to sign it. We believe this will serve the people's best interests."

Commenting on the consensus reached during the meeting, Salahuddin said, "At this stage, we cannot make constitutional amendments that may not endure in the long run. That would not be beneficial for us. We recognise that we have a responsibility to both the people and the state. Our suggestions today were made not from a partisan position, but for the overall welfare of the country. There should be no political bias in this process."