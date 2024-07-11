Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:48 PM

Bangladesh

Court's door is always open for students: chief justice

Supreme Court judge
FILE PHOTO

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today said the door of the court is always open for students who are running the movement against the quota system in civil service.

"Why do they [students] talk about the executive department? Any decision of the executive department can be challenged in court. The court's door is always open for them," the chief justice told the Supreme Court lawyers during the proceedings of the Appellate Division of the SC.

He was presiding over a full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing and disposing of the cases this morning.

