Court’s door always open to students

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said yesterday that the court is always open to anti-quota protesters and suggested they present their demands through legal channels instead of addressing the executive branch.

"Why do they [students] address the executive branch? Any decision by the executive branch can be challenged in court."

He said that the protesters could present their demands through lawyers, assuring that the court would consider them seriously.

"The court's doors are always open to them [students]," the chief justice said, urging senior lawyers to provide necessary guidance in this regard.

He made the remarks during an appeal hearing regarding a previous High Court verdict that provided 16 recommendations to parliament for forming an independent cadre service for the Anti-Corruption Commission to build a corruption-free nation.

Earlier, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed this verdict, saying the Supreme Court could not advise the parliament.