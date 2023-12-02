Courtesy meeting or forced detention?

Police ‘pick up’ independent candidate to coerce him to ‘withdraw nomination’

Police allegedly picked up an independent candidate from Dinajpur-3 constituency on Thursday after the news spread that he was likely to submit his nomination papers for the upcoming national election.

The candidate, Bishwajit Ghosh Kanchan, is a former general secretary of Dinajpur Sadar Awami League. He was once a close aide to the incumbent lawmaker of Dinajpur-3, who secured AL ticket again to contest the election from the constituency for the fourth consecutive time.

According to individuals close to Kanchan, a police team allegedly picked him up from his relative's house in the Barabandar area of Dinajpur town around 12:30am, and took him directly to Dinajpur Sadar Police Station. Kanchan was released around 2:30am.

Bazlar Rahman, an aide to Kanchan, alleged the police indirectly insinuated him to refrain from submitting his nomination papers.

However, Kanchan submitted his nomination papers around 3:30pm on Thursday to returning officer Shakil Ahmed, also the deputy commissioner of Dinajpur. Kanchan said he stayed around two hours at the police station after being taken there.

He declined to talk further about the issue.

Sheikh Zinnah Al Mamun, ASP (Dinajpur Sadar Circle), claimed police took him to the station just for a courtesy meeting, and the situation is being misled.