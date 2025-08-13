Court summons IO to submit progress report on investigation

A Dhaka court yesterday asked the investigation officer to appear in person before it on September 14 and submit the progress report on investigation in the case filed over murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in 2012.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Azizul Haque, also an additional superintendent of police at the PBI, failed to submit any probe report by yesterday, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

The court also cancelled the bail of Palash Rudra Paul, now on a High Court bail, and issued an arrest warrant against him as he was absent from the court without taking any step for his non-appearance.

Meanwhile, the court extended the time for submission of the probe report. This marks the 121st extension of the deadline, according to case records.

The PBI took over the probe on November 4 last year following a High Court order.