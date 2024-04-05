Court to record testimonies of PWs on May 14

A Dhaka court yesterday fixed May 14 for recording statements of prosecution witnesses in the Niko corruption case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka passed the order.

The court recorded statement of witness AKM Anwar Islam, and also started recording statement of another Abdul Baki, said Khaleda's lawyer Mohammad Ziauddin.

Of the other accused, Giausuddin Al Mamun, and Khondaker Shahidul Islam attended the court.

Earlier on March 19, the same court framed charges in the case filed in 2007, accusing Khaleda and several others of abusing power to award a gas exploration deal to Canadian company Niko during her tenure as prime minister in 2001-2006.