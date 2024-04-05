Court to record testimonies May 14

A Dhaka court yesterday fixed May 14 for recording statements of prosecution witnesses in the Niko corruption case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka passed the order, said a court staffer.

During hearing yesterday, the court recorded statement of witness AKM Anwar Islam, and also partially started recording statement of another witness Abdul Baki, said Mohammad Ziauddin, a lawyer for Khaleda.

Ziauddin represented Khaleda at the court in her absence yesterday as she is ill and receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence.

Of the other accused, Giausuddin Al Mamun, a close friend of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and Khondaker Shahidul Islam, former acting secretary to energy ministry, were present at the court, while former Dhaka Club president Selim Bhuiyan and former senior assistant secretary CM Yusuf Hussain were absent, so their lawyers filed time petitions with the court.

Former principal secretary Kamal Uddin Siddiqui and two other accused are absconding.

Earlier on March 19, the same court framed charges in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission in December 2007, accusing Khaleda and several others of abusing power to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko during her tenure as prime minister between 2001 and 2006.