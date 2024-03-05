Court to record statements of PWs on April 4

A Dhaka court yesterday set April 4 for recording statements of prosecution witnesses in the Niko graft case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka passed the order, said a staffer of the court.

"The court recorded statements of witness Miraj Hossain. It also started recording statements of another witness Abdul Baki, but could not complete," said Mohammad Ziauddin, a lawyer for Khaleda.

Ziauddin represented her in court in her absence yesterday. During yesterday's hearing, Khaleda's former senior assistant secretary CM Yusuf Hussain, and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's close friend Giausuddin Al Mamun and former Dhaka Club president Selim Bhuiyan were present.