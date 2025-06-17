Court orders ACC to freeze 94 bank accounts of IOE chairman

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to freeze 94 bank accounts of AKM Aftab Ul Islam, chairman of International Office Equipment (IOE) Bangladesh Ltd, in connection with corruption allegations brought against him

AKM Aftab deposited Tk 33,68,94,548 in these accounts.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam, who leads the inquiry team, appealed in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the application, AKM Aftab, also chairman of Asia Pacific General Insurance Company, amassed a huge amount of money in his name and the names of his family members through corruption.

"The ACC official came to know from a credible source that Aftab and his family members were trying to transfer the money elsewhere. If he does, an inquiry into the allegations brought against them might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in his application.