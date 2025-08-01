Court of inquiry constituted as army officer held over 'political involvement': ISPR

The officer was detained from his own residence in the capital's Uttara area on July 17

Bangladesh Army has constituted a court of inquiry to investigate allegations of political involvement against one of its officers, who was placed under military custody on July 17, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

The officer was detained from his own house in the capital's Uttara area following a complaint received through a law enforcement agency.

"To ensure an impartial and thorough inquiry, a court of inquiry has already been constituted. Preliminary investigations have yielded credible evidence in support of the allegation," the ISPR said,

"Based on the findings of the full investigation, punitive action will be taken against the officer in accordance with the military laws and regulations," it added.

In addition, coordination is underway with Bangladesh Police and other law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

A separate investigation court has also been set up regarding the officer's unauthorised absence from his workplace. Action under command responsibility will be taken pending the court's recommendation following the conclusion of this inquiry, the ISPR said.

"The Bangladesh Army is a strictly apolitical, disciplined and professional institution," ISPR asserted.

"There is no scope for political activities within the force. Any member found engaged in such activities will face appropriate legal action under military law."