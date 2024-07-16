Court to decide on accepting charges Sept 12

A Dhaka court will decide on September 12 whether the charges brought against former BASIC Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and five others in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission over embezzlement and money laundering of around Tk 95 crore.

Five others are Bacchu's wife Shirin Aktar, sons Sheikh Rafa Hye and Sheikh Sabid Hye Anik, Bacchu's brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna and Le Meridien Dhaka owner Amin Ahmad.

Of them, Amin Ahmad was sent to jail on July 10 after his surrender in the case while Bacchu and all his family members are on the run.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka yesterday passed the order.