Court bars GM Quader from party activities

Issues temporary injunction

A Dhaka court has issued a temporary injunction upon Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and its Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam from performing any organisational activities.

Judge Md Nurul Islam of the Joint District and Sessions Judge's Court-1 of Dhaka on July 30 passed the order after recently relieved JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and nine other high profile JP leaders filed a civil suit in this regard, said court sources.

The judge also reinstated Senior Co-Chairmen Anisul Islam Mahmud and ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and several presidium members, said a press release sent by the party's office secretary MA Razzaq Khan.

In the order, the judge said the injunction will remain valid till August 3, the next scheduled date for the hearing, said bench assistant Shakhawat Hossain.

On July 27, Chunnu and nine others filed the suit against GM Quader.

In the suit, the complainants said GM Quader on June 28 removed Chunnu from the post of secretary general and appointed Shamim Haider Patwary. Moreover, he also relieved senior JP Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud and eight others from their respective posts, which was illegal and in violation of the party rules. So the decision for removal of Chunnu and nine others should be declared illegal.