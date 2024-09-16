Court asks for probe report by October 15

A Dhaka court yesterday asked police to submit by October 15 the probe report of a case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in police firing in Dhaka's Mohammadpur during quota reform protests on July 19.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al Farabi set the date after police failed to submit any report of the case yesterday.

The other accused are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

This is the first case lodged against Hasina after she resigned on August 5.

On August 13, SM Amir Hamza Shatil, of Mohammadpur, filed the murder case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

In his complaint, Shatil mentioned that Saeed was killed around 4:00pm on July 19 when police were firing indiscriminately on the protesters, following the accused's directives.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman ordered police to open fire on the demonstrators, read the complaint.

Hasina is now facing 170 cases, including 158 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder and one for attack on a BNP procession.