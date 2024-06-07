Court appoints administrators to look after them

ACC now sets June 23 for quizzing him

A Dhaka court yesterday appointed administrators to look after some of the immovable properties of Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The upazila nirbahi officer will look after the properties in Savar and deputy commissioners in Cox's Bazar and Madaripur.

In Gopalganj, the deputy commissioner and the fisheries officer will take charge of land and water bodies, the court said.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order, accepting a petition filed by ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam.

No order was issued regarding the former police chief's four flats in the capital's Gulshan.

The ACC fixed June 23 for interrogating Benazir over allegations of corruption, after he did not show up for yesterday's hearing.

Asked whether Benazir requested the commission reschedule the hearing, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said the team investigating Benazir had set the date.

On May 28, the commission requested Benazir to attend the hearing that was supposed to take place yesterday and his wife and daughters on June 9.

When a reporter asked whether the latter hearings would take place, the ACC secretary said, "Let June 9 come. Then we will see."

Speculation is rife that Benazir and his family members had left the country.