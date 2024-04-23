Court accepts charges against 47

A Dhaka court yesterday accepted the charges brought against 47 people in the much talked about Tk 2,000 crore money laundering racket of Faridpur.

The accused people include current and former leaders of the Awami League in the district.

The case was originally filed by the CID with Kafrul Police Station in June 2020 against Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, both leaders of Faridpur district AL.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order.

Of the accused, Barkat, Rubel and former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's former APS AHM Fuad are now in jail while seven people, including Mosharraf's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar and Dhaka Times Editor Arifur Rahman Dolon are now on bail.

The rest 37 charge-sheeted accused are absconding since the case was filed.

The complaint of the case filed with Kafrul Police Station said Sajjad and Imtiaz laundered Tk 2,000 crore amassed through tender manipulation, drug smuggling, land grabbing and extortion.