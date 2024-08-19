Couple, two sons killed in truck-microbus collision in Sirajganj

Four members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus in Sirajganj early today.

The deceased were identified as Md Jasim Uddin, 65, his wife Moyna Khatun, 60, and their two sons – Jamal Uddin, 45, and Kamal Uddin, 40. They are from Noroshinghapur village in Rajshahi's Bagmara upazila.

Nurul Islam Babu, a sub-officer of Ullahpara fire station, said the accident took place around 3:30am in Hatikumrul area when the family was returning to their village home in Bagmara by the microbus.

On information, fire officials rushed there and recovered the bodies, he said.

Md Ashik, the driver of the microbus, was taken to Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj with critical injuries.

Confirming the accident, Md Taj Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Solonga Police Station, said the victims were returning home after visiting doctors in Dhaka for Jashim's treatment.