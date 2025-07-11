Couple die in ‘gas explosion’

Daughter hospitalised

A woman and her husband died, and their three-year-old daughter suffered burns in a "gas explosion" at their residence in Jatrabari early yesterday.

Eti Akter, 30, with 45 percent burns, and Ripon, 40, with 70 percent, breathed their last at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery hours after the blast occurred around 1:45am on the ground floor of a six-storey building, said hospital sources.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon, said their daughter, Rafia, 3, who sustained 90 percent burns, is currently undergoing treatment.

Taslima Moni, a neighbour who took the victims to the hospital, said she and others were startled by a loud explosion in the middle of the night.

"The doors and windows of the house were blown off," she said.

Quoting victims and locals, Kazi Ramzanul Haque, inspector (investigation) of Jatrabari Police Station, said residents had been smelling gas -- possibly from a septic tank or a gas line -- for several days.

"We suspect leaked gas had accumulated inside the house and ignited when someone tried to light a mosquito coil," he said.