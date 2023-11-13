Bangladesh
Countrywide blockade: Police have prepared list of arsonists

Says DB chief
DB Chief Harun Or Rashid. Photo: Muntakim Saad/Star/File

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has claimed to have made significant progress in identifying individuals who set fire to vehicles during the recent blockades.

Harun-Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, said, "We have obtained names and contact details of the arsonists through analysing CCTV and drone footage. They all will be arrested soon."

Addressing a briefing at DB's headquarters on Minto Road, Harun said, "Since the motive behind setting buses on fire was linked to the blockade, those who enforced it have to take the responsibility."

When asked if it is an intelligence failure since arsons persist even after police action, the DB chief said police had increased patrolling in both uniform and plain clothes and  set up checkpoints.

"We even managed to arrest several arsonists red-handed," he said.

