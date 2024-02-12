Country’s first village super market lying idle

The country’s first village supermarket, set up in Tipna village under Khulna’s Dumuria upazila in 2015, is now largely unused due to a myriad of factors- including syndicates of brokers, traders, and middlemen. Photo: Habibur Rahman

To establish a direct connection between farmers and traders, the country's first village supermarket (VSM) was set up in Tipna village under Khulna's Dumuria upazila in 2015. However, the market currently remains idle.

The Netherlands-based Solidaridad Network Asia took the initiative to set up the VSM on 2.1 acres of land beside Khulna-Satkhira highway. It was completed in September 2018 for Tk 10.18 crore.

The market spans over 86,000 square feet, with 30 auction centres. It also has sorting and grading space, washing facilities, and guided packing house, among others.

Aiming to ensure a fair price through their direct participation and develop a modern value supply chain in rural areas, the VSM authority had planned to accommodate over 1,500 producers.

Visiting the market recently, this correspondent found the place largely empty. The 20 fish and 10 vegetable auction centres were lying vacant on the ground floor, while ice mills, freezers, fish processing centres and depots were inactive.

A few dairy farmers and their representatives were seen selling milk in the south-east corner. On the second floor, a project office of an NGO was seen open, while a bank office was seen closed.

While the market was well received by local traders initially, the enthusiasm surrounding this initiative decayed gradually in the next three years, said Tuhin Sheikh of Tipna village. Although the market has all the facilities, stakeholders seldom visit the place for myriad reasons, including syndicates of brokers, traders, and middlemen.

"I used to sell fish and was benefited as there was no middleman. Meanwhile, I got the advantage of digital weighing machine," said Nishkriti Mondal, who had to close business after the fish trading centre was shut down.

There is a syndicate of middlemen who loan money to cultivators in times of distress in exchange for a promise only to sell their produce at markets under their control. As traders cannot take more than the amount promised due to digital weighing machines, they avoid this market, said Mohsin Sheikh, a member of Kharnia union parishad.

"The market has all the facilities, including CCTV cameras and banks, that prevent traders from getting unethical opportunities. That's why they have set up a few other markets nearby and don't come here," said Md Iqbal Hossain, manager of the market project.

"An NGO runs the VSM. They should communicate with all stakeholders to solve the problem," said GM Mohiuddin, senior agriculture marketing officer of Khulna.