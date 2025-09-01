Country’s first robotic therapy centre launched

The country's first Robotic Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated yesterday at Bangladesh Medical University to provide advanced treatment for patients with long-term neurological diseases and paralysis.

The centre, equipped with 57 state-of-the-art robots, including 22 AI robots, is currently offering trial services to those injured in the July uprising and will soon be opened to the general public, officials said.

Once fully operational, the centre -- set up on 8,000 square feet in the basement of BMU's Super Specialised Hospital -- will be able to provide advanced physiotherapy services to 50 patients daily, they added.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum inaugurated the centre, which was funded by the Chinese government.

She urged BMU authorities to make the centre sustainable and expand similar services to at least three or four districts.

Doctors at BMU said hundreds of thousands of people suffer each year from complex conditions such as road accidents, strokes, neurological diseases, spinal injuries, and long-term disabilities.

Long-term rehabilitation treatment, they said, is often difficult and expensive. Many of those injured in the July uprising had to be sent abroad due to the lack of advanced robotic therapy in the country.

In this context, establishing a fully functional, sustainable, and modern robotic rehabilitation system was crucial.

Prof MA Shakoor, chairman of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at BMU, said the centre has a total of 15 types of robots. He noted that if a patient begins rehabilitation immediately after a stroke, recovery takes less time whereas starting two years later offers a slim chance of returning to normal life.

"If a person begins this robotic therapy after their acute attack has stabilised, we believe they could recover within three months," said Shakoor, also the centre's focal person.

Mohammad Abu Naser, deputy director (hospital) of BMU, said once the trial period ends and formalities, including equipment registration with the DGDA, are completed, the centre will open to the general public.

He said it will be able to serve 50 people daily.

Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the health ministry; Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Health Services Division; Yao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh; and BMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shahinul Alam were also present at the inaugural event.