Country’s first robotic rehabilitation centre opens at BMU

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) today inaugurated the country's first Robotic Rehabilitation Centre, set up with Chinese funding to provide physiotherapy services to the victims of the July uprising as well as the general public.

The centre was inaugurated in the morning by Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, who said the facility would serve both injured protesters and regular patients.

"The Chinese government extended support upon our request. Now the challenge is to make this centre sustainable," she said, urging BMU authorities to expand such services to at least three or four districts.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Health Ministry; Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Health Services Division; Yao Wen, chinese ambassador to Bangladesh; and BMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shahinul Alam, who chaired the event.