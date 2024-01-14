Country on right track to ease case backlog: law minister

The country is on the right track when it comes to easing the backlog of cases, said Law Minister Anisul Huq today.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic period, we had expedited justice by establishing virtual courts following the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We took steps to resolve problems in the jails. Many pending cases were disposed of," he said while talking to journalists on the first day of his office in the new tenure as law minister.

Earlier, Anisul exchanged greetings with secretaries, senior officials and employees of the ministry, National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, leaders of different political parties, socio-cultural organizations, and distinguished personalities.

"The government is still working to bring back some fugitive killers of Bangabandhu and most of his family members. I would work to bring a positive result to this end," he said.

While replying to a question on violence during recently held national polls, Anisul said there was little or no violence during the polls. "Little skirmishes take place in many other countries. No such things took place (on January 7), which can be deemed as violence."

The minister further said no leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat had to go to jail for political reasons. "They face specific allegations and have cases pending against them, " he added.