Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 07:13 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Country on right track: Anisul Huq

Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 07:13 AM
Law Minister Anisul Huq wins in Brahmanbaria-4 constituency
Law Minister Anisul Huq. File photo

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government is on the right track to reach the goal of turning Bangladesh into a happy, enriched, and smart country by 2041.

He made the remarks while speaking as chief guest during the inauguration of the eight-storey building for Pirojpur's chief judicial magistrate court through video conference on Sunday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

People from all walks of life have once again voted for the PM and given her the responsibility to govern the country to keep the path to development smooth and speedy, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification