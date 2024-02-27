Country on right track: Anisul Huq

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government is on the right track to reach the goal of turning Bangladesh into a happy, enriched, and smart country by 2041.

He made the remarks while speaking as chief guest during the inauguration of the eight-storey building for Pirojpur's chief judicial magistrate court through video conference on Sunday.

People from all walks of life have once again voted for the PM and given her the responsibility to govern the country to keep the path to development smooth and speedy, he said.