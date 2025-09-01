Country now has 12.63cr voters

EC mulls accessibility plans for elderly, those with disabilities

The total number of voters in the country now stands at 126,307,504. Of them, 64,004,455 are male, 62,058,819 are female, and 1,230 are from the hijra community, Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told journalists at the EC headquarters in the capital yesterday.

He said that as of June 25, a total of 4,571,216 new voters were added to the draft voter list, while 2,132,590 names of deceased individuals were removed. Between then and yesterday, another 137,642 voters were added at the field level, while 1,038 deceased voters were removed.

Earlier, following the March 2 update of the draft list this year, the number of voters stood at 123,732,274.

The EC secretary added that another updated list will be prepared by October 31, including all those who will turn 18 by then. "We will release another updated list on October 31, and based on that we will finalise the voter roll," he said.

Asked whether there will be special arrangements for voters with disabilities, he said the EC would try to accommodate them as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said the EC is considering deploying volunteers from the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps and Bangladesh Scouts at polling centres to assist persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those unable to physically move easily in casting their votes.

Speaking at a programme titled "National Consultation on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in the Electoral Process" at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital yesterday, he said, "On behalf of the commission, we'll do everything realistically possible. We're considering whether we can deploy assistants -- volunteers from BNCC and Scouts. Alongside this, a logical suggestion has been raised regarding transport facilities, and we must take that into consideration."

He added that persons with disabilities should be able to cast their votes anywhere inside the polling centre, including the ground floor, if they wish.