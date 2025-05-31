Country needs ‘new power networks’ rooted in July spirit

Speakers tell dialogue

Speakers tell dialogue

Speakers at an event today said enacting new laws and reforming institutions alone will not be enough; "new power networks", comprising individuals inspired by the July spirit, are needed to dismantle the existing concentration of power.

"We need to create a new power network and include all the major stakeholders and organisations who are progressive and uphold the spirit of the July uprising. Only enacting new laws and reforming institutions will not work," said Mushtaq H Khan, professor of economics, at SOAS University of London.

He said this while presenting a keynote paper at a multi-stakeholder dialogue titled "Democratic Transition and Institutional Erosion in Bangladesh: What's the Way Forward" organised by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (Daira) at the Press Institute Bangladesh.

"History will not forgive us if we cannot bring change following the July uprising… We have to dismantle organisational structures and the concentration of power," he said.

Faruk Wasif, director general of the Press Institute of Bangladesh, said the old political settlement now feels threatened after the emergence of a new political party led by the youth who spearheaded the July uprising.

Prof Kazi Maruful Islam, a member of the Local Government Reform Commission, said there is a need for decentralised resource allocation and a city government, which will create new possibilities.

"But it will not be easy, and for this, a short period will not be enough," said Islam, also a teacher at Dhaka University.

Shireen Huq, head of the Women Affairs Reform Commission, said there is a need for decentralisation to hear the voices of grassroots women and bring them into the mainstream.

She said the existing political culture in the country does not value women.

She said after the commission put forward its proposals, they were vilified. The prevailing political culture of the country allows such attacks.

"We put forth the proposals so that they can be put on the table for discussion and debate, and it is high time for this discussion and debate," she added.

She said they were disappointed that the newly formed party, the National Citizen Party, did not take a strong position against those who had vilified them.

DU teacher Prof Samina Lutfa said they had not seen a healthy political level playing field even after nine months. She said while talking about reform, it is necessary to remember to ensure basic and environmental rights as per international standards.

Among others, DU teacher Rubaiya Murshed, AB Party General Secretary Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, NCP Joint Convener Ehtasham Haque, BracU lecturer Tanvir Sobhan, BIGD Executive Director Imran Matin, ACC Reform Commission's student representative Munim Mubashshir, NSU unit SAD Coordinator Sadab Mubtasim Prantik, and Assaduzzaman Bhuiyan from Daira also spoke.