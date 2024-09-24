Country needs inclusive reforms

Speakers tell dialogue on ending discrimination

Women from all backgrounds, regardless of caste, creed, or religion, should be included in decision making for national progress and to end discrimination, said speakers at a dialogue in the capital yesterday.

Titled "All are Equal", the session was organised by ActionAid Bangladesh and brought together over 20 participants, including activists and representatives from indigenous communities, people with disabilities, sex workers, and women's rights advocates.

The discussion focused on the need for state reforms and inclusive development in the wake of recent student protests.

Nishitha Zaman Niha, coordinator of Boishommo Birodhi Chhatro Andolon, stressed the importance of addressing rural women's rights to bridge societal divides.

"We need a Bangladesh free from discrimination and state oppression," she said.

Anowara Begum, representing women farmers, highlighted wage discrimination and limited access to markets. "Women farmers lack land rights and face inadequate sanitation facilities. We need a discrimination-free society and a 'farmer's card' to access services and benefits."

Khilon Robidas of the Bangladesh Robidas Forum in Gaibandha raised concerns over the discrimination faced by Dalit communities, especially women and children.

"People mock them due to their distinct dress, marking them as members of the community," he said.

Nilofa, secretary of the sex workers network, called for justice and protection for sex workers, citing ongoing physical and mental violence.

Puchainu Marma from the SUSHIL project in Bandarban highlighted the struggles of indigenous communities in the hill tracts, calling for land rights and security under the new government.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, urged for the issues of discrimination to be addressed during ongoing reforms.

"There is a concern that some groups may be left behind. We are working with young people to build a discrimination-free society."

Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayed, chairperson of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society, referenced the constitution's stance on non-discrimination. "The interim government must take an inclusive approach to reforms, setting the stage for a future where all changes are carried out fairly."