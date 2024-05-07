‘Country facing a democratic deficit’

Hossain Zillur Rahman cites it as a reason for massive performance deficit in different sectors

Bangladesh is certainly suffering from a democratic deficit as a meaningful contest is absent in the country, said Hossain Zillur Rahman, a former adviser to a caretaker government.

"There is no question about it. That deficit has really created an understudied massive performance deficit. When examining institutional performance in sectors such as banking, stock market, educational institutions, or in project implementation, the evidence becomes abundantly clear," he said.

Zillur, also the executive chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), was addressing an academic session titled "Pathways to Overcome Democratic Deficit" of a seminar at a hotel in Dhaka yesterday.

He said Bangladesh exemplifies a reality where a dominant party governs the state. The factual plurality of its political base underscores this reality.

"Consequently, this dominant party is fearful about conducting truly meaningful elections. Because this dominant party lacks complete confidence in its own developmental record. Due to these reasons, there will always be some hesitation in allowing truly meaningful elections," added Zillur.

Talking about how democracy in Bangladesh performs relative to other alternatives, Professor Mushtaq Khan at Department of Economics, SOAS, University of London, said everything that is going on is not a sustainable system and it is not going to end well.

"If I compare Bangladesh in the 1990s and 2000s with the present time, two notable changes emerge. Firstly, political organisations have evolved significantly. Back then, we had two major coalitions, each relatively independent. One was led by the BNP while the other by the Awami League. Their power was not overwhelming due to a system of checks and balances between them."

The democratic period in Bangladesh originally reflected a broad distribution of power, he said. "However, since then, one of the parties has completely outwitted the other, essentially dismantling it."

He also said that the economic power became more consolidated in Bangladesh like it happened in many other countries.

"If you look at India today, two big business groups -- Adani and Ambani... it is not a surprise that Indian democracy has become very authoritarian. If the politicians can bring three or four business groups into their fold, you can dominate the economy. A similar thing is happening in Bangladesh. A few big businesses are all that you need to shift the power distribution to one side."

Professor MM Akash from economics department of Dhaka University, Professor Joe Devine from Bath University of the UK, Mirza Hassan from BRAC University, Naomi Hossain from department of development studies, SOAS, University of London, and Associate Professor Zulfan Tadjoeddin of development studies at Western Sydney University, Australia, also spoke at the seminar.