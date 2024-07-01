Bangladesh
Countering online propaganda a major challenge in fighting militancy: DMP commissioner

Star Digital Report
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Countering propaganda on virtual platforms by militant groups is the major challenge for law enforcement, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today on the eighth anniversary of the Holey Artisan terrorist attack.

"It's [online propaganda] a major challenge as extremism ideology can be spread to many people in the shortest time and spending a small amount of money," he said replying to a query after paying tribute to the Gulshan cafe attack victims.

He however said police have the capacity to counter any challenge.

Guardians have been cautious about their children, especially their online activities, he said.

Apart from countering militant activities, different wings of police are working to contain different sorts of online extremism-provoking campaigning, he said replying to another query.

