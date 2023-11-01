Countdown for nat’l polls starts today

ROs, AROs may be appointed a week before schedule announcement

The Election Commission yesterday said it would hold the next national election on time whether the environment is conducive or not, as the 90-day countdown for conducting the polls starts today.

This time, the commission is likely to appoint returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) a week before the election schedule is announced.

Usually, they are appointed on the day when the schedule is announced.

The ROs and the AROs will be given the time to complete their preparation for the polls, said top EC officials.

"We are firmly moving forward to hold the election. Sometimes, we talk about a favourable or unfavourable environment for elections. It makes a lot of sense," Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday.

After holding a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas at EC Bhaban, he said whether the environment is conducive, they are expecting that ultimately most political parties would join the polls and make the environment conducive.

The CEC said the EC has no option but to conduct the election on time as there is a constitutional obligation. Political parties have different options. They may or may not take part in elections. They can contest 300 seats alone or they can contest forging alliances, he said.

The current parliament expires on January 29 and the 90-day countdown for holding the 12th parliamentary polls starts on November 1.

As part of the preparation for the polls schedule, the EC will today hold a meeting with high officials, including those from Bangladesh Bank and different ministries and divisions.

The commission is also likely to meet Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan in the afternoon and it may call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin on November 5.

Top EC officials said the commissioners will hold a meeting to finalise the dates of appointing returning officers and announcing the polls schedule after meeting the president.

The commission might announce the schedule in mid-November, they said.

The commission is preparing for the announcement of the schedule when the ruling Awami League and opposition BNP are at odds on the polls-time government.