Councillors harbouring teen gangs: DB

Detective Branch (DB) of police yesterday said some former and present councillors of Dhaka city are harbouring members of teen gangs.

Police said they came to know about the councillors' involvement after arresting 33 members of the gangs from the Wari and Gulshan areas.

Many of these arrestees have police cases filed against them with different police stations.

Addressing reporters at the DB office, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner, said the gangs are involved in mugging, harassment, and eve-teasing across Badda, Vatara, Turag, and Jatrabari.

This comes after the DB's February 21 operation in which 10 members of these gangs were apprehended for various offences in Tajmahal Road, Geneva Camp, and Basila.