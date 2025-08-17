Costs, deadlines of two projects to overrun

Tipped to get nod at today’s Ecnec meeting

The costs of two projects -- one aimed at promoting environmentally sustainable surface water supply in Dhaka and the other for building mini stadiums in upazilas -- are likely to double their original estimates.

The deadlines for the projects, taken up by the previous government, may also be extended by up to eight years in today's meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

The devaluation of local currency alone increased the estimated cost of Dhaka Sustainable Water Supply Project by around 42 percent or Tk 1,186 crore. When the government approved the project back in September 2013, the dollar traded for Tk 82. Now, it is more than Tk 120.

Apart from the depreciation of the taka, changes in the pipeline route and design may contribute to a 25 percent rise in the estimated cost. Delay in interest payment is another reason for the cost overrun, documents show.

The original cost of the project, which began in January 2014, was Tk 5,248 crore, of which Tk 3,499 crore was provided by the Asian Development Bank, documents show.

The cost now may rise to Tk 10,973 crore, with Tk 6,739 crore expected to come from development partners.

The project, which was taken up with a view to reducing dependence on the groundwater extraction and utilising surface water sources, was supposed to be completed by December 2019. Dhaka WASA, the implementing agency, now aims for June 2027 completion.

As of May, the financial progress of the project is 82 percent while the physical progress is 89 percent.

Meanwhile, the ministry of youth and sports is seeking a two-year extension and a 73 percent increase in cost for its project to build mini stadiums in 186 upazilas.

The revised project, if passed, will cover 201 upazilas, cost Tk 2,855 crore and take two years extra.

Land acquisition, filling of earth, depreciation of the taka against the US dollar, land-related disputes and changes in the schedule of rates account for the escalation in estimated cost.