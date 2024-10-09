Corruption in RHD dev projects cost country up to Tk 50,835cr in 15yrs: TIB

The country lost up to Tk 50,835 crore in the last 15 years due to corruption in development projects implemented by the Roads and Highways Department, Transparency International Bangladesh said today.

TIB, revealing a research outcome at its Dhanmondi office today, estimated that the development projects saw 23–40 percent corruption of its work orders.

Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary

Taking this into account, the country lost Tk 29,230-50,835 crores in corruption between 2009-10 and 2023-24, the organisation said.

There is a tripartite nexus among the politicians, officials concerned, and the contractors behind the corruption, said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB.

"This tripartite nest must be broken. People involved in corruption have to be brought under accountability," he said.